Buckingham artist’s first solo exhibition explores paint’s third dimension

These paintings might be a little difficult to hang on your wall. An artist from Buckingham is showcasing how paint can used to make sculptures, at a special exhibition.

Helen Sayer, 24, from Buckingham, is opening her studio to the public over the weekend of November 24, 25 and 26.

Explaining her inspiration, Helen said: “Essentially, I work with paint as a material and try to use it a sculptural way. One of my pieces is of a painting that has been deconstructed, crushed and then reconstructed.

“A lot of my ideas have been about letting the painting evolve from a 2D to a 3D format, to show that it doesn’t have to end on the canvas.”

After studying Fine Arts at Loughborough University, Helen has returned to her hometown to work as an artist full-time and is excited for her first solo exhibition.

She said: “I’ve done exhibitions in the past with other people but this is my first one going at it alone, at my own premises, nice to have a show that’s a bit more personal and visitors can see the space where everything has been made.”

Art enthusiasts can visit the studio, Unit 7, Stowe Castle Business Park, from 6pm to 9pm on Friday, or from 10am to 4pm on Saturday or Sunday.

“I think the way that I’m using paint is hopefully something fairly unique, and I’ve done a lot of research into pigment and materials and making paint from scratch.”

Art enthusiasts can visit the studio, Unit 7, Stowe Castle Business Park, from 6pm to 9pm on Friday, or from 10am to 4pm on Saturday or Sunday.