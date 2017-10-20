PICTURE SPECIAL: Charter fair returns to the town centre this weekend

The traditional Charter Fair came to Buckingham over the weekend of October 14 and 15, and it rolls back into town today (Friday) to prepare for another day of family fun on October 21.

The fair proved a great success on its first of two visits to the town with great weather helping draw in the crowds.

Buckingham Charter Fair opening. From the left, Julie Uglow, Mayoress, Cllr.Jon Harvey, Mayor, Russell Cross, Town Crier and Marshall Nichols, fair owner. PNL-171014-180115009

Town mayor Jon Harvey and town crier Russell Cross opened the fair at 1pm on October 14.

The fair started with an hour in which the rides were opened up to local children with disabilities.

It was then opened to the general public at 2pm.

The fair returns for another weekend on October 21 with the same popular rides from 2pm.

The same road closures that were in place last week apply again today (Friday).

