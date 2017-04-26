Althorp House hosts food and drink festival

Princess Diana’s childhood home is the setting for the Althorp Food and Drink Festival, taking place early in May.

The idyllic and scenic grounds of the Spencer family’s historic estate will host a celebration of the best producers and suppliers in Northamptonshire.

Among the many entertainment highlights will be talks, tastings and demonstrations.

Visitors will be able to learn tips first hand from experts including Garrett Oliver, chief brewmaster at Brooklyn Brewery; specialist pasta maker and founder of Carmela’s Kitchen, Carmela Sereno; actress, cook and author of Milly’s Real Food, Nicola Millbank, and Hanna Sillitoe, creator of the hugely inspiring blog My Goodness.

Notable local chefs include Joe Buckley from the Tollemache Arms, James Claydon from Shires Cookery School and Nathan Russell, founder of My Health Hut.

Exhibitors will include award winning vodka maker Jelley Distilleries and Burleighs Gin, who will be on hand with their very own gin and tonic bar to refresh guests.

Entry ticket prices for the festival taking place on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, start at £6.50 for adults, whilst children aged 12 and under are admitted for free. Visit www.althorpfoodanddrinkfestival.com for further details.