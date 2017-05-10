Feast promises to be a real treat at Waddesdon Manor

Waddesdon Manor’s hugely popular Feast Festival is looming large on the horizon and promises to be a weekend of entertainment and culinary delight.

Inspired by the historical ‘Baron’s Treat’ when Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild would invite local people to enjoy a tea party in the gardens of Waddesdon Manor, Feast invites visitors to see the Manor transformed with elaborately decorated tables, where visitors can take a seat and enjoy a picnic or sample some of the food on offer from one of our 60 handpicked artisan food and wine stalls.

A range of captivating performances will be on show to delight and surprise young and old alike throughout the two-day event on June 17 and 18 (10am-5pm).

Admission during the Feast Festival includes entry to the gardens, wine cellars and all entertainment.

Performances on the day will include:

Alice de Rothschild

‘Alice de Rothschild’ will be waiting to greet visitors in the Breakfast room to answer questions and talk about the beautiful gardens at Waddesdon and the famous ‘Miss Alice’s Rules’.

Bees! The Colony! by Artizani

Wander amongst six Bee hives each hiding a unique interior world and enjoy a multi-sensory experience, getting up close and personal with the secret life of Bees.

http://www.artizani.net/

Ear Trumpet by Gobbledegook Theatre

Using gramophone horns, converted euphoniums and brass instruments, this playful musical installation makes the unnoticed sounds from below the ground at Waddesdon, loud and clear as if by magic!

www.gobbledegooktheatre.com/

Block by Motionhouse

Inspired by architecture, dancers playfully perform with twenty oversized blocks, deconstructing and reforming them into an infinite variety of shapes.

www.motionhouse.co.uk

Happy Feet by Ragroof

Ragroof’s team of Fabulous Flappers and Latino Groovers give a whistle stop tour of a hundred years of dance crazes in just a hundred minutes, demonstrating everything from the Charleston to Uptown Funk and more.

www.ragroofplayers.co.uk

Admission prices:

Grounds (Incl. Feast) Adult: £15, Child: £7.50, Family £37.50

National Trust Members: Adult: £5, Child: £ 2.50, Family £12.50

House and Grounds (Incl. Feast)

Adult: £25, Child: 12.50, Family £62.50

National Trust Members: Adult: £5, Child: £ 2.50, Family £12.50

To make a booking call 01296 820414 or visit www.waddesdon.org.uk for more information.