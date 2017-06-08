Five things to do in Buckingham and beyond

Here is our guide of five things to do in and around Buckingham.

1 Pony show

Marsh Gibbon Pony Show, Marsh Gibbon Stables, Blackthorn Road, 9am - 4pm Sunday June 11

A family orientated day for horse and pony lovers to see and take part in classes, run by Bicester and Warden Hill Pony Club. This unique show provides an opportunity for young riders who ride at the stables, as well as riders with their ow pony, to compete in the varied classes that make up the show. These include jumping from 45cm up to 90cm, dressage, clear round jumping, handy pony and gymkhana games. All classes detailed in the schedule are available online via Facebook. Entries for some classes can be done on the day, otherwise book online via myridinglife. There is no entrance fee for members of the public who wish to enjoy viewing the day. There will be food, ice creams and a bouncy castle. The show raises funds allowing Bicester Pony Club to make donations to charities including the Berks, Oxon and Bucks Air Ambulance.

www.facebook.com/MarshGibbonPonyShow

2 Arts and crafts

Bucks Open Studios, at a variety of venues across the county, Saturday June 10 - Sunday June 25

bbb Artists and makers begin their annual fortnight of open studios when visitors are welcome to watch them at work, view their art and crafts and buy items. Artists exhibit individually and in groups at private studios and at public venues. Full venues for all those taking part, the locations, opening days and times can be found online.

www.bucksopenstudios.org.uk

3 Musical theatre

Billy Elliot, Milton Keynes Theatre, on now until Saturday June 17

Set in a northern mining town, against the background of the 1984/85 miners’ strike, Billy Elliot is the inspirational story of a young boy’s struggle to make his dream come true. Follow Billy’s story as he stumbles out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community and changes his life forever. Featuring a timeless score by Elton John. Tickets from £18.50. Box office 0844 871 7652. See online for full details of performance dates and times, and also to book tickets.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

4 Dance

Tangomotion Music and Dance Show, Ugland Auditorium, Stowe School, Buckingham, 8pm Wednesday June 14

Two world leading Argentine tango dancers and the acclaimed tango ensemble Tango Siempre appear in Tangomotion. From virtuoso displays of traditional tango dance in stunning costumes to the passionate tango music of 1930s Buenos Aires and the powerful nuevo tango of Astor Piazolla, Tangomotion is a breathtaking journey into the heart of Tango Argentino. Tickets £15, concessions £13. Book online.

5 Music

Junction 14 A Cappella, Stantonbury Theatre, Milton Keynes, 7.30pm Saturday June 10

The ladies of Junction 14 celebrate 30 years together with their pearl anniversary show. Enjoy them and their guest performers at an evening of song and entertainment as they sing a variety fo songs in four part harmony including My Baby Just cares For Me. Tickets £10, concessions £8. Box office 01908 324466 or book online.

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk