Five things to do in Buckinghamshire and beyond

Here is our guide of five things to do in the local area

1 THEATRE

Mamma Mia!, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 2 to 20

It’s been seen by more than 60 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages. More than ten per cent of the entire population of the UK have watched it. Mamma Mia! The Movie is the highest worldwide grossing live-action musical film of all time. Now, the Abba-fuelled musical phenomenon comes to the Milton Keynes Theatre stage. The show weaves a story of family and friendship, which unfolds on a Greek island paradise, around the Swedish superstars’ timeless pop. Escapist entertainment at its finest – and the run lasts for long enough to pay a return visit for those superfans. Which is just about everybody.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

2 THEATRE

Jane Eyre, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, until April 29

This highly acclaimed co-production between the National Theatre and Bristol Old Vic tells the inspiring story of Jane’s fight for freedom and fulfilment in bold and dynamic style. From her beginnings as a destitute orphan, the spirited heroine faces life’s obstacles head on, surviving poverty, injustice and the discovery of bitter betrayal before taking the ultimate decision to follow her heart. Director Sally Cookson describes it as “a clarion cry for equal opportunities for women, not a story about a passive female who will do anything for her hunky boss”.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

3 THEATRE

Not Dead Enough, Derngate Theatre, Northampton, May 2 to 6

Following the success of The Perfect Murder, the thrilling work of multi million selling author Peter James returns to Northampton with the world premiere tour of Not Dead Enough. Award winning West End actor Bill Ward stars as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace. He joins television presenter Laura Whitmore, most recently seen as one of the stars of last year’s Strictly Come Dancing. James has been acclaimed as one of the most fiendishly clever crime fiction plotters and his Roy Grace novels have been published in 37 languages and sold over 18 million copies worldwide.

Details: www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 COMEDY

Towcestrians Sports Club , Greens Norton Road, May 5

A comedy spectacular will be hosted by the Rotary E-Club 1070. Hosted by Ryan Gough the evening will feature comedy by Silver Comedian of the Year Pete Teckman, Midlands award winning comedian Nipper Thomas and Phoenix Nights’ Archie Kelly. The event is being held to raise funds for the purchase of a shower trolley for the Rainbows Children and Young People’s Hospice.

Tickets £18.50, hilarity guaranteed.

Details: www.1070laughs.co.uk

5 FAMILY

Justin’s Party, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, April 30

Are you ready to party? Because Bafta award-winning actor Justin Fletcher is coming to town – and everyone is invited. Justin’s Party is a brand new show which is packed full of fantastic songs, dances and hilarious games.

There will be lots of exciting surprises along the way and you’ll get to meet Justin’s adorable new puppy Engelbert. So get your party clothes ready and come and join in the fun.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

