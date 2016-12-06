Free festive fun

Free family fun with a balletic theme, fun fair rides and magical unicycle stunts followed by festive singing in the warmth of the parish church will see Christmas start with a bang this weekend.

Once more Aylesbury Town Council has pulled out all the stops to provide loads of free activities for everyone to enjoy.

Festive Family Fun Day takes place from 11am - 4pm on Sunday December 11 in Friars Square and the Market Square.

In the shopping centre graceful ballet dancers will perform sections of the enchanting Nutcracker ballet and there will be live singing, the Sugar Plum Fairy and toy soldiers on stilts, a mesmerising crystal ball manipulator and magical performances on a unicycle.

In addition, there will be games crafts and activities inspired by the Nutcracker ballet, alongside balloon modelling and face painting, all for free in the warmth of Friars Square.

Visitors will also find maps, to take them on a Giant Nutcracker trail around the town - get all the answers correct to be in with a chance to win £200 of vouchers to spend in Friars Square.

While outside on the trail families can stop in the Market Square to enjoy free funfair rides, listen to the traditional barrel organ and take in the smell of hot roasted chestnuts.

Later in the evening, from 6 - 7pm everyone is invited into the parish church of St Mary’s for the traditional Carolfest led by Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio presenter Dez Kay (pictured inset at last year’s service).

The traditional singalong of Christmas carols used to be held outdoors but was moved inside two years ago due to a bad weather warning and was so popular it has remained there since. In a relaxed friendly atmosphere children from Oak Green School along with the Caduceus Brass Quintet and The Wingrave Singers will lead the carols.

Tea, coffee, hot chocolate and mince pies will be served, raising funds for the Mayor’s charity, Space.

Cllr Allison Harrison, chair of the communities committee of the town council, said: “Festive Family Fun and Carolfest is our way of really starting the Christmas season, bringing families together into the town to enjoy a wide range of free entertainment, music, games, crafts and activities. This year’s Nutcracker Trail may even take you to places in the town which you have never seen before, and I am certainly looking forward to seeing the ballerinas perform in Friars Square. Carolfest is always one of my personal highlights of the year, that warm Christmassy feeling you get inside, singing all the traditional Christmas carols, side by side with family and friends and fellow townsfolk. “

Main picture by Russ Naylor.