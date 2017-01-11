Classical concert at Sulgrave Manor

A baroue chamber group will kick off their new year of concerts with a performance at Sulgrave Manor.

Fiori Musicali, primarily based in Preston Capes, will see the ensemble play music by Bach and Telemann.

Dr Penelope Rapson, Fiori’s founder and director said: “It has become quite a tradition for Fiori to begin the season at Sulgrave.

“Sulgrave Manor is the ancestral home of George Washington’s family – a place full of history! And for this concert Fiori will be bringing alive the vibrant 18 th – century musical world of Telemann and Bach to welcome in the New Year.”

Heading the bill is baroque recorder player Heidi Fardell who teaches at one of this country’s famous musical conservatoires in London.

And aiding and abetting her will be well known baroque violinist Pauline Nobes, formerly leader of the Academy of Ancient Music and popular cellist Polly Walshaw.

Together they will explore the delights of music by Bach, Telemann and Marin Marais, in a programme for recorder, violin, cello and harpsichord by some of the baroque’s most significant composers.

In keeping with Fiori’s reputation of pushing the frontiers of musical knowledge, Fiori’s programme on 22 January will also feature music by the rarely heard French baroque composer Jacque Morel.

Penelope added: “Fiori Musicali have a residency at the Manor and this chimes really well with the kind of music we love to play. Our music captures something of the elegance and refinement (not to mention inventiveness) of those historic times. We are privileged to be able to play this music in such a wonderfully setting and are looking forward to this concert enormously.”

The concert begins at 7.30pm on Sunday 22 January. To book tickets visit www.fiori-musicali.com.