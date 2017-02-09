Fiori mark anniversary of composers

Fiori Musicali – who specialise in bringing beautiful classical music to stunning venues – will be appearing in the glorious 18th century Music Room a Stowe.

The baroque group presents a programme of Telemann and Vivaldi on Sunday February 12.

Dr Penelope Rapson, Fiori’s founder and director said: "We are looking forward to this concert enormously. We have enjoyed several performances in the splendid surroundings of Stowe House, courtesy of Stowe Arts, and it’s wonderful to be back at Stowe on Sunday.

"This time we’ll be celebrating the music of Georg Philip Telemann (1681-1767) with an evening of sparkling baroque music to mark the composer’s 250th . Telemann was the Lloyd Webber of his day- arguably one of the most successful composers of the late baroque, hugely prolific and immensely popular.”

Fiori's woodwind players will be bringing to life the world of this versatile musician, performing music for recorder, oboe, bassoon and harpsichord by Telemann and his contemporaries in the elegant surroundings of Stowe's 18th Century State Music Room.

On recorder is whizz kid Amanda Babington who dazzles by her sheer bravura as her fingers effortlessly speed over the notes in Vivaldi’s Sonata for recorder and bassoon. Her partner in crime in this fearsomely spectacular piece (which is as much a challenge to todays player’s as it was to Vivaldi’s performers 250 years ago!) is Sally Holman, daughter of the well known early music specialist Peter Holman. #

And to complete the line-up, ever-popular baroque oboist Gail Hennessy, whose mellow velvety tone has been admired from San Francisco to Japan.

Together with Fiori’s director Penelope Rapson on harpsichord these engaging musicians will be exploring the delights of music that entertained audiences in the mid 18th century.

Penelope added: “We’ll be performing vivid, exciting music by these great composers and bringing alive the very different world they were born into.”

Audiences for Fiori’s concert will be able to enjoy a reception before the concert in the Marble Saloon, overlooking the impressive vista across the grounds, and imbibing the 18-century atmosphere of Stowe in all its many dimensions –the splendid architecture, the impressive landscaping and, last but by no means least, the inspiring music of the time.

The concert starts at 7.30pm MK18 5EH – reception before the concert in association with Stowe Arts. And as ever the concert is directed and introduced by Penelope Rapson

Tickets cost between £15 and £20 with reception at a cost of £12. Book online at www.fiori-musicali.com or call the Box Office on 0333 666 3366.