Free outdoor music concert in Buckingham town centre

The Bandjam Big Bash returns to Buckingham on Sunday (August 27) with another fabulous free outdoor music concert.

One large stage in the square outside Barclays and Binn Smokehouse will be filled with an eclectic range of musicians from 1pm through to 10pm.

The gig is aimed at all ages with music to suit all tastes. There will be a good mixture of original and cover bands with genres including heavy rock, blues, pop, classic rock, country and all things in between ensuring from young to old will recognise and enjoy the music.

Previous bashes have attracted crowds of up to 1,000 and the organisers are hoping for good weather to ensure another fabulous day of music.

Visitors are invited to take along their own seating, food and drinks, but there will also be food available to buy around Buckingham including burgers from the Binn Smokehouse van, an ice cream van and The King’s Head.

Acts include British/Norwegian singer songwriter guitarist Krissy Matthews who had released three albums by the time he was 18. His genre is electric blues and blues rock.

The Estrellas was formed at the Old Whale pub in Buckingham in 2013 and is a six piece rock, pop and soul covers band with members from Buckingham, Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire. Buckingham band The Exclamartians play hard rock with a twist, the perfect band to dance along to.

The Thomas McAvoy Band (pictured above) play diverse covers from Pink Floyd through to Bruce Springsteen, The Beatles to Eric Clapton. Big Bash organiser Lee Maloney will be on drums, Robin Harding on bass, Ben Dandy on lead guitar and Thomas McAvoy on lead vocals and rhythm guitar.

Other bands on the programme include country rock from Tonto’s Headband, a six piece covers band who occasionally also play blues and southern rock.

Other acts include electro pop from Black Light Theatre and punk ska from One For The Road. The event will be compered all day by Tommy Livingstone. Young people and those with sensitive hearing are advised to take ear protection.