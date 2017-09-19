Simon stands with Fiori for Aynho concert

Baroque chamber group Fiori Musicali will perform alongside violinist Simon Standage for a concert in Aynho.

The concert will take place on Friday September 22at the Great Barn at Upper Aynho Grounds, near Banbury, and features music by Bach and Vivaldi.

Standage’s CV is impressive. He was leader and soloist with the English Concert from its beginnings until 1990, and also with the City of London Sinfonia.

Fiori’s director Penelope Rapson said: “We are thrilled that Simon will be joining Fiori for this concert.

“Simon is a leading light of the early music movement. He led the English Concert under Trevor Pinnock for many years and his own ensemble Collegium 90 is hugely admired, as are his many recordings. To have Simon playing with us is a rare treat.”

One of Fiori’s hallmarks is their happy juxtaposition of well known music with little-heard repertoire.

This means that the audience gets the chance to discover a new context and a different perspective for some of the music they already know and love.

The concert starts at 7.30pm with tickets at £20, concessions available.

For further information about the show or to book tickets visit www.fiori-musicali.com