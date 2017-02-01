Stowe hosts winter warmer concert

Banish the winter blues with a Winter Warmer concert at The Radcliffe Centre at Stowe at 7.30pm on Saturday February 11.

Members of the Orchestra of Stowe Opera will be joined by Manus Noble who will play the beautiful Vivaldi Guitar Concerto.

Mr Noble is considered to be one of the most exciting and innovative of today’s generation of young guitarists and has given recitals throughout the UK and abroad including the Sage Gateshead and the Royal Festival Hall.

The concert will include many favourites including an orchestral version of Erbarme dich from the St Matthew passion by Bach.

Tickets are £15, under18s £5 and can be bought online at www.buckinghamsummerfestival.org.

Tickets can also be purchased via cash or cheque (payable to Buckingham Summer Festival) on the door or in advance from The Old Gaol.