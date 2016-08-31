Stowe House hosts music, theatre and art

Music, theatre, art, comedy and children’s events are all part of the autumn programme through to December at Stowe House.

Highlights include concerts in the Ugland Auditorium by British a cappella ensemble Apollo5 and The Budapest Cafe Orchestra with their traditional folk and gypsy flavoured music from across the Balkans and Russia.

Apollo5 will present a mixed programme of sacred choral music, spirituals, traditional melodies and pop song with versatility and charm.

Also performing in the auditorium is Fresh Dixie, with jazz grooves, pop hooks and blistering improvised solos.

Theatre shows at Stowe during the autumn include Happy Hour, a poignant and fast paced comedy exploring the 21st century obsession with happiness and success.

And prior to that is the spooky Frankenstein, performed during the Halloween month of October.

Comedy arrives with Hal Cruttenden, host of Live At The Apollo. He will be ranting about the real evils of the modern world - over sharing on social media and the 5:2 diet. The more he complains, the funnier he gets.

Children’s theatre includes Under A Magical Moon, a re imagining of Peter Pan as told by Wendy.

There’s plenty of Christmas events to look forward to including Red Priest with their Winter Baroque Carnival presenting a cheering feast of music for winter including Vivaldi and Handel performed in their own inimitable style.

And make a note of the date for the Christmas Gift Fayre from 10am-5pm on Saturday October 29 and Sunday 30 when unique and unusual Christmas gifts for the whole family will be available under one beautiful roof.

Full details of all events throughout the season can be found online at www.artsatstowe.co.uk.