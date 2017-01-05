Top tribute act

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, considered to be the world’s ultimate homage to Fleetwood Mac, are now on tour with their Hits to Blues world tour.

Encompassing nearly five decades of legendary music the concert offers a unique opportunity for fans old and new to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac remain one of the most loved bands of all time.

There are two chances to see the band in our region. They stop at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury at 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday). Tickets from £27.65. Check availability at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

Then they call in to the Royal & Derngate in Northampton at 7.30pm on Monday February 13. Tickets £24.50, book online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811.