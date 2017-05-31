Win a dreamy day out with Toploader at Swanbourne Music Festival

We have teamed up with the organisers of the Swanbourne Music Festival to give away 10 pairs of tickets to the August Bank Holiday weekend event where Toploader is headlining.

Can this be real or is it just a beautiful dream?

Toploader

It’s a warm Sunday night during the August Bank Holiday weekend. The 27th to be precise. It’s 8:00pm.

READ MORE: Toploader to headline one of Bucks’ best days out at Swanbourne

You’ve spent most of the day listening to great music, chilling out, chatting with mates, relaxing in the balmy atmosphere of The Swanbourne Music Festival being run by The Betsey Wynne Pub.

You’re a fan of Toploader whose reputation as a genuine crowd-pleasing live band is second to none. Perhaps you saw them supporting Paul Weller, Robbie Williams, Noel Gallagher, Tom Jones, Simple Minds or Bon Jovi? Perhaps you saw them at a host of great venues and events like Glastonbury, V-Festival, T In The Park, Wembley Stadium and Chris Evans’s CarFest.

Toploader

You probably also support most of the local live music venues, so you know many of the other dozen or so bands appearing. You’ve eaten well. You’ve tasted some amazing beers and wines. You’ve sampled The Swanbourne Estate Gin and now you’re just waiting for the Toploader’s set to start...

What a great dream...

Now imagine if you hadn’t paid a penny to come because you had won:

One of 10 pairs of tickets for the Betsey Wynne’s Swanbourne Music Festival

The Swanbourne Music Festival takes place on Sunday August 27th

But wait...

One of those 10 pairs had also been invited backstage to meet Toploader before their set and to present them with a bottle of Swanbourne Estate Gin courtesy of The Betsey Wynne!

Just a Dream...????????????????????

Make it a reality by emailing the correct answer to the question below to damien.lucas@jpress.co.uk by midnight July 31st 2017 and be sure to put BETSEY COMP in the subject header and include your full name, address and phone number.

The Swanbourne Music Festival takes place on Sunday August 27th

Q) In Toploader’s global hit song were they ‘Dancing in the...’

A) Sunlight

B) Natural light

C) Daylight

D) Moonlight

E) Bright lights

The Swanbourne Music Festival takes place on Sunday August 27th

Find out more and how to book tickets here: www.swanbournemusicfestival.co.uk or on the Festival’s dedicated Facebook Page.

Palmerston