Oktoberfest comes to Milton Keynes

The MK Biergarten and York House will collaborate to celebrate Oktoberfest, the most famous of all German beer festivals, on Saturday.

In the main room of York House, staff in traditional Bavarian dress will be serving Paulaner Oktoberfestbier, Hacker Pschorr Weissbier and traditional Paulaner lager.

Hornes Brewery from Bow Brickhill will have a small Real Ale bar upstairs.

The brass band Der Huffunpuffers will entertain the thirsty crowds from 7pm with Bavarian style oompah music.

Franzi Florack, the manager of the Biergarten, said: “Oktoberfest in Germany is a time of community, dressing up in your finest and celebrating the best food and drink Bavaria has to offer.

“As an experienced Oktoberfest visitor myself, the Biergarten has worked very hard to make the event as inviting and authentic as possible.”

Entry is £10 on the door or £8 in advance at www.mkbiergarten.co.uk and includes a commemorative glass and a first pint. Entry will be limited to 500 guests so advance purchase is advised. Traditional dress is encouraged.