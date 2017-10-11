Pinter play revived in Northampton

A bold new production of Harold Pinter’s The Caretaker is being staged in Northampton from next week.

The Caretaker runs at the Royal & Derngate from Tuesday to Saturday October 17 to 28.

Harold Pinter’s 20th century masterpiece explores everyone’s search for a sense of belonging in a world where the line between truth and reality is constantly in flux.

The play sees Aston welcome the homeless Davies into his dilapidated flat, sheltering him from the violence of the streets.

Recognising an opportunity, Davies attempts to leave his past behind and start again. When the landlord Mick arrives, he confronts the unexpected guest and the three men begin to circle one another suspiciously, each desperate to turn this new situation to their advantage, whatever that might be.

Patrice Naiambana, playing the role of Davies, is joined by dynamic young actors David Judge and Jonathan Livingstone in bringing this radical revival of Pinter’s classic to life for a new generation.

The vulnerability and aggression in the homeless Davies and the bitter wrangling between the brothers who offer him a kind of asylum rings out of the play with startling clarity, resonating with the present-day social tensions between those who feel they “belong” and those who do not.

Patrice recently starred in the sell-out National Theatre production Barber Shop Chronicles., and his previous work includes the title role in Kathryn Hunter’s Othello for the RSC.

Jonathan Livingston takes the role of Aston, and has performed with the RSC, Shakespeare’s Globe and National Theatre, including

their West End production of War Horse.

David Judge, playing Mick, may be best known as Hollyoaks’ Danny Valentine.

This is the latest production in the Made in Northampton season which has included the shows Death of a Salesman, The Rules of Living and the currently running Education, Education, Education

The production will be directed by Christopher Haydon, his first major production since his celebrated tenure at London’s Gate Theatre.

Tickets for the show are priced between £10 and £30 with a number of performances taking place across the 12-day run.

They can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.