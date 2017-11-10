Review - Awful Auntie at Milton Keynes Theatre

Awful Auntie the big book by David Walliams is brought to life on stage at the Milton Keynes Theatre.

This tells the story of Stella Saxby (played by Georgina Leonidas) who when waking up from a coma greeted by Aunt Alberta has no idea how her life has drastically changed.

Stella becomes friends with Soot played by Ashley Cousins who helps her solve the mystery of her parents death whilst avoiding her own. The story between the two characters shows them having an strong bond and has a great plot twist.

Aunt Alberta played by Timothy Speyer was fantastic and played the role so well. The hilarious jokes, fantastic opera singing and costume portrayed the character perfectly. Rarely off stage Aunt Alberta was great throughout and really loved by the audience.

The role of Gibbons the butler played by Richard James made the show. He had the audience laughing throughout with his humour, odd, ditsy and strange antics.

The Great Bavarian Owl Wagner played by Roberta Bellekom was done so well with the music and lighting really setting the scene and the scene with the birdcage the special effects really were brilliant. The set is very clever switching between scenes with the towers and stairs.

The bathroom scene is really funny and had the audience in fits of laughter. The costumes were well done and portrayed the characters from the book just how you would imagine them.

Awful Auntie is a brilliant show to see whether you have read the David Walliams book or not. This was thoroughly enjoyed and had us laughing and gripped throughout. Well worth watching.

The show can be seen until Sunday November 12. For tickets visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call 0844 871 7652