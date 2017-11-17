The show must go on: Tango Moderno delights, despite co-star’s absence

Theatre review by Hannah Richardson

Tango Moderno was supposed to be a retun to the stage for Strictly Come Dancing superstars Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace.

Tango Moderno

But following an injury sustained in September, we learned at Tuesday’s first night at that Vincent will not be performing in the show during its time at Milton Keynes Theatre.

This must be devastating for the pair, who have been dance partners for more than 20 years, and it was Flavia herself that came on stage before that start of the show to break the news.

But the show must go on, and to that end the producers have drafted in not one but two talented and experienced dancers, to step into Vincent’s shoes.

Italian Pasquale La Rocca is a professional ballroom and Latin American dancer who has been a finalist in many international competitions.

Argentinian Leonel Di Cocco has been taught by some of the greatest tango masters inBuenos Aires, making him one of the most sought-after show dancers in Argentina.

Between them, they cover the different styles of dance required for the show.

And it works. No offence to Vincent, but I didn’t really miss him.

Flavia’s dancing is, as ever, an absolute delight, deliciously expressive, ranging from sensous and languorous to fast and furious.

She was partnered very capably by Pasquale in the ballroom routines, and really superbly by Leonel in three spectacular tangos.

But the big surprise for me was the quality of the ensemble and singers. The 10 hugely fit young dancers radiated energy and talent, filling the stage with their routines in a variety of contemporary styles, with lots of humour.

All in all, it was a hugely entertaining evening that sent me home with a big smile on my face.

Tango Moderno is at Milton Keynes Theatre until Saturday night.

Box office 0844 871 7652 or see atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes