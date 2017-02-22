Aylesbury hosts Buddy show

On the back of an incredibly successful worldwide tour, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story is back at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Although there have been many imitations, the show has stood the test of time and has inspired a generation of multi-million selling juke-box musicals including Mamma Mia and We Will Rock You.

Seen by over 22 million music fans since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, Buddy continues to have audiences aged from eight to 80 rockin’ in the aisles across the globe.

Buddy tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22.

In 18 short months, the Texas born boy revolutionised the face of contemporary music, influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen.

Boasting a phenomenally multi-talented cast, the two hour show features over 20 of his greatest hits including the timeless classics That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Rave On and Oh Boy.

Writer producer Alan Janes said: “Audiences aged eight to 80 dance in the aisles every night to our enactment of the story of a young man whose musical career spanned an all too brief period, but whose music will be remembered forever.”

Buddy’s widow, Maria Elena Holly, says the show represents Buddy’s youthful energy, huge talent and creativity.

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story will be at the Waterside at 7.30pm from Tuesday, March 7 - Saturday, March 11, with additional 2.30pm matinees on the Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets cost from £16.50 and can be booked online at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury or call the box office on 0844 871 7607.