Christmas classic hits Towcester

One of the most popular Christmas stories has been adapted for the stage and is coming to Towcester.

The Chapterhouse Theatre Company is reviving its popular version of Charles Dickens’ classic festive tale, A Christmas Carol at Towcester Town Hall on Monday December 19.

The miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a terrifying journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three fearsome ghosts determined to make him realise the true meaning of Christmas.

Charles Dickens’ classic ghost story is brought alive in this most traditional of productions, complete with beautiful period costume, song and dance.

The show starts at 7.30pm with the doors opening at 6.30pm. Tickets or the show cost £17 for adults, £12 for children and £50 for a family tickets made up of two adults and two children.

To book tickets call 0871 220 0260 or visit www.seetickets.com.