If you didn’t get to a pantomime over Christmas fear not, there is a chance to see Dick Whittington right now.

Winslow Players opens with the story of Dick and his cat at Winslow Public Hall in Elmfields Gate from Thursday at 7.30pm. There are further performances at 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Tickets £6 and £8 are available on the door or buy in advance from Divine Diva Fancy Dress in Winslow or call 07745 223365.