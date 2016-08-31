Hit movie is now on tour as a stage show

Ghost role for Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding in Aylesbury and Oxford

She will star as Molly opposite Hollyoaks’ Andy Moss as Sam.

Taking its inspiration from the classic movie, this innovative stage version will feature an expanded book, new music and original staging. The double Academy Award winning movie starring the late Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg was a huge success both critically and at the box office. And the film’s most iconic and moving scene, with Sam and Molly at the potters wheel to the sound of The Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody features in the musical stage version.

Ghost - The Musical comes to New Theatre, Oxford from Monday October 31 - Saturday November 5, and will be paying a visit to Aylesbury Waterside in April next year.

Walking back to their apartment late one night a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his beloved girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost.

But with the help of a phony storefront psychic who turns out to have a true spiritual ability Sam, who is trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger.

Bill Kenwright, who is staging the show, said: “Ghost is a story full of hope and is one of those films that never leaves you.”

Bruce Joel Rubin, who wrote the book and lyrics for the show, said: “This is a show with such a strong emotional and musical life that it can mould to many visions and interpretations. It can be performed on any scale, and its vibrant heart will still captivate an audience and allows the imagination to flourish. It is purely theatrical in the greatest sense.”

Sarah Harding, who was part of Girls Aloud for over 10 years, has acted in film and on television and says Ghost is one of her all time favourite films , so playing the part of Molly is a huge honour for her.

Tickets for the show at New Theatre, Oxford cost from £14.90 and are available online at www.atgtickets.com/oxford or call the box office on 0844 871 3020, or call into the theatre on George Street.

Ghost - The Musical comes to Aylesbury Waterside from Tuesday April 18 - Saturday 22 next year. Tickets cost from £15 and can be booked now, online at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury or call 0844 871 7607.