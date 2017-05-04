Literary classic in Northampton

It might have been a book which was written decades ago but the woman in charge of bringing the latest version of The Grapes of Wrath to life says it is still relevant today.

Based on the John Steinbeck book of the same name, the Made in Northampton production is a co-production with Nuffield Theatres Southampton, Nottingham Playhouse and West Yorkshire Playhouse. It can be seen at Northampton's Royal & Derngate from Tuesday May 9 to Saturday May 20.

The Grapes of Wrath

The Oklahoma landscape is barren, crops turn to dust and farmers are forced from their land.

The Joad family, driven by desperation, join thousands of families to undertake an epic journey to West to California in search of a new life.

John Steinbeck’s classic novel The Grapes of Wrath, adapted by Frank Galati, is a moving story of hope and survival.

This timely production about human resilience in the face of catastrophe is directed by Abbey Wright, infused with powerful live music by acclaimed songwriter Matt Regan, and features a large community chorus drawn locally from diverse backgrounds.

Director Abbey Wright said, “The Grapes of Wrath is uncannily relevant to the world we find ourselves in today; increasing mechanisation, displacement of people, economic and environmental crisis.

“Across the world we have seen fear and hatred entering political discourse on immigration and identity.

“At the heart of The Grapes of Wrath is the need for community and love. Steinbeck invites us to ask ourselves Who is our family? Who are our children?”

The realist novel has won countless awards inclduing the National Book Awardand Pulitzer Prize for fiction.

The book was cited prominently when its author Steinbeck was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1962.

A spokesman for the theatre has warned that the production contains nudity and is recommended for ages 14 and upwards.

Evening performances of the show can be seen at 7.45pm except for Wednesday when the show wull start at 7pm. There will be a matinee productions starting at 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets for The Grapes of Wrath are priced from £10 to £30.

To book call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk