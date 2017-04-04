Matthew Bourne show comes to Northampton

One of Britain’s best known choreographers will be commemorating the 30th anniversary of his dance company by bringing a show to Northampton.

Choreographer and director Matthew Bourne is the creator of the world’s longest running ballet production and a five-time Olivier Award winner and brings a show to Northampton's Royal & Derngate from Monday April 10 to Wednesday April 12.

In Early Adventures Matthew Bourne returns to his roots with a programme of hit pieces that launched his career and saw the birth of the style, wit and sheer entertainment that New Adventures has brought to Swan Lake, The Car Man, Edward Scissorhands and Sleeping Beauty, and their latest production The Red Shoes.

Early Adventures features the pieces Town and Country and The Infernal Galop, which were last seen on tour in 2012, and Watch with Mother which has not been seen for nearly 25 years.

Town and Country is described as a heartfelt yet hilarious pastiche exploring notions of national character from a bygone era through the evocative music of Edward Elgar, Noël Coward and Percy Grainger, amongst others.

The Infernal Galop depicts France as seen by the uptight English imagination, with all the

traditional clichés joyously paraded and climaxing in Offenbach’s Can-Can!

Watch with Mother is based on Joyce Grenfell’s famous Nursery School sketches, exploring the all-consuming, competitive and sometimes cruel nature of children’s games.

Early Adventures is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne with designs by long-time collaborator Lez Brotherston.

The year-long celebration of work to commemorate 30 years of New Adventures began with Matthew’s first new production in four years The Red Shoes which opened at Sadler’s Wells in December 2016.

It has been a very successful time recently for the choreographer and he was knighted in the Queen’s New Year Honours 2016 for services to dance.

There will be a post-show question and answer session with Matthew Bourne after the Monday evening performance. Tickets are priced from £13 to £30.

For more details call 01604 624811 or book www.royalandderngate.co.uk