Musical Shrek comes to Northampton

It might be more than a year away, but there’s an early chance to be a believer as tickets have gone on sale for a show packed with ogres, heroes and fairy tales.

There’s a chance to pick up tickets for Shrek the Musical when the tour comes to Northampton's Royal & Derngate in March next year.

It is based on the 2001 film of the same name which starred Michael Myers as the voice of the title role alongside Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz.

Join our unlikely hero Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they embark on a quest to rescue the beautiful (if slightly temperamental) Princess Fiona from a fire-breathing, love- sick dragon.

Add the diminutive Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairytale misfits and a biscuit with attitude, and you’ve got the biggest, brightest musical comedy around.

Featuring all new songs as well as cult Shrek anthem I’m a Believer, Shrek the Musical brings more than 100 much-loved fairytale characters, plus a 14 foot dragon, to life in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza.

And there will be a familiar face behind the scenes on the show.

Nigel Harman will return as director, having made his directorial debut on Shrek the Musical’s first UK and Ireland Tour.

Best known for his television and stage work, Nigel Harman originated the role of Lord Farquaad in the West End production.

Such was his success thar he won the Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

Nigel is also a familiar face on the small screen when he played heart-throb Dennis Rickman in the soap opera Eastenders as well as the villainous valet Mr Green in Downton Abbey and Bradley in Sky’s Mount Pleasant, which aired its sixth series in Autumn 2016.

Speaking about returning to direct the show, Nigel said: “I had so much fun directing the original UK and Ireland Tour that I jumped at the chance to work on it again.

“Shrek the Musical has created pivotal moments in my career – firstly winning an Olivier and then my directorial debut.

“It’s certainly become one of the classic family musicals of all time and I’m really proud to be a part of it.”

No casting for the show has yet to be announced.

It runs from Wednesday March 14 to Saturday March 23 next year. Priority booking for members and friends opens today (Thursday) while general booking opens on Friday. For more details or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk