Night of laughter in Buckingham

Buckingham Comedy Night, organised by the town council, stars comedian, writer and actor Tom Allen with Angela Barnes making a return visit as MC.

The show is on at the Old Town Hall at 8pm on Sunday February 5.

Tom Allen

During the last few months Tom has made appearances on Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Comedy Central’s The Comedy Store Presents and the John Bishop Show.

He plays Pip on Radio 4’s Bleak Expectations and has guest starred in BBC’s Sensitive Skin with Joanna Lumley.

His films include Colour Me Kubrick with John Malkovich and Starter For Ten with James McAvoy.

Angela Barnes’ numerous radio and television shows include appearances on Radio 4’s The Now Show.

Tickets are £12.50 and the show is suitable for over 18s. They are available from Villiers Hotel and from the Tourist Information Centre at the Old Gaol in Buckingham.