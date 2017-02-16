Pantomime fun in Chesterton

The Chesterton village pantomime is very much a family affair and this year’s offering of Mother Goose is no different.

The troupe proudly present their 21st offering next month (March) and with a supporting cast of fairies, goblins, villagers and school children, it promises even more singing, dancing, costume changes and badly timed jokes than ever.

Chosen by the good fairy Virtue (Charlotte Carry) to receive a very special gift, will Mother Goose (Steve Horseman) treasure Candy the magic goose (Karen Brogan) or give in to temptation from the evil Vanity (Alister Gibbins) and hand her over in return for beauty and youth?

On hand to help are her son Billy Goose (Jenny Hodges) and daughter Jill (Georgie Cordy), along with her future son-in-law Jack Snyde (Camden Carry).

However, their best intentions could well be thwarted by the other villain of the piece, Squire Sydney Snyde (Jason Williams), who has his own dastardly plans, as he is ably assisted by the village odd job men Bodjit (Mel Cantwell) ad Scratchit (Julian Cordy).

The pantomime was started more than 20 years ago by parents at Chesterton Church of England Primary School as a means to raise money for the school.

Music teacher Kim Broadhead has been hugely dedicated, teaching many song and dance routines and accompanying on the piano.

Make-up is provided by Alison Taylor-Monk and the many and often frantic costume changes, repairs and alterations are overseen by Chris Muddiman.

Keith Thomas manages the lighting which adds an extra special dimension to the pantomime.

The panto is very much a family affair and two of the original cast members now have grandchildren at the school. And many of the cast, past and resent, have children on stage and backstage this year, and in years gone by.

Mother Goose will be performed in the school hall of Chesterton Church of England Primary School at 7.30pm on Friday March 3 and at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday March 4.

Tickets are £7 for adults, £5 for children and concessions. There may be tickets available on the night, but it is advisable to buy them beforehand (Saturday night’s performance is particularly popular).

To book, or for more information, email chestertonschoolassociation@gmail.com

