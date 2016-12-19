Review - Jack and the Beanstalk at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate

There is nothing like panto to get you in the mood for Christmas and Jack and the beanstalk did just that.

From the very opening scene the children were amazed by the sets and the bright colourful stunning costumes. The beanstalk itself is fantastic and very creative.

Jack and the Beanstalk

The jokes throughout had everyone in fits of laughter and some went over the children’s heads which was a good thing. They include a real mix for everyone which kept the audience entertained throughout.

The chart songs throughout and dance routines were brilliant and had everyone singing and clapping along. There was even a few of the Blue songs along the way which was really nice and Simons voice was perfect for the songs performed throughout the pantomime.

Ashleigh and Pudsey were incredible the routines and tricks that they performed fit in so well with the story and were really entertaining to watch.

Ricky K who played simple Simon played the part of simple Simon and was brilliant with the children who performed on stage and also the audience interaction. Nigel Ellacott who played Dame Trot had some hilarious comedy and one liners throughout.

Overall this is a great pantomime to get you in the festive spirit and one that the entire family will enjoy.

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.