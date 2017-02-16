Review - The Twits at Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Roald Dahl's The Twits is brought to life with a brilliant cast and to a fantastic music set.

The stage is set in a revolting caravan featuring Mr and Mrs Twit played by Robert Pickavance and Jo Mousley whose costumes had the audience in fits of laughter. The slobbish mannerisms are portrayed perfectly with the very adaptable set.

The Twits

The Twits throughout plan revolting jokes like glass eyes, worm spaghetti and the shrinks on each other and the audience participation is what makes this show stand out. The children throughout (and adults) are encouraged to get involved, spot any bearded men, get sprayed with water and have to take their shoes off! All of which the audience seemed to love.

Jack Horner’s Roly-Poly Bird was brilliant and had everyone singing to the music that entertains throughout the performance.

The Muggle-Wumps played by Luke Johnson, Liz Jadav, Alex Chang and Charlotte Workman are thoroughly entertaining and their gymnastics skills are very impressive.

Overall this performance is eccentric and entertaining and captures The Twits story perfectly.