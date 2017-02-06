Tale as old as time coming to Paulerspury

If you missed out on seeing a panto over Christmas, Paulerspury Players are presenting Beauty and the Beast to provide top class family entertainment over the school half term holiday.

Set in the town of Jolie Ville, there is a baddie, a beast, a beautiful heroine, a talking chair, ugly sisters, a magic rosebush, fairies, devils, witches, imps and their nightclub singer Imp-Queen!

The panto is at Paulerspury Village Hall at 7.30pm from Wednesday (February 15 ) to Saturday 18, with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets £7.50 adults, £6 concessions, £5 children aged up to 12. Available online at www.paulerspuryplayers.org.uk or call the box office on 01327 811578 or 0845 833 4910.