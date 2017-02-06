Small scale productions in Oxford

The Burton Taylor is a 50 seater studio theatre operated by the Oxford Playhouse and showcases some of the freshest work around with a programme of small scale productions.

It’s spring season includes an eclectic mix of student and professional shows.

Every You Every Me is an Oxford Playhouse co-production written by Oxford Playhouse associate artist and award winning author Barney Norris. The play explores the stresses and opportunities presented to young people facing exam season and opening their A level results. It sparks vital questions about identity, well being and coping.

The play will be shown at 7.30pm on Friday March 17 and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday March 18. Tickets cost £10, discounts £8 and it is suitable fro 12+

The Playhouse teams up with Polka Theatre in London to present How to Hide a Lion. Based on Helen Stephen’s rip roaring story for three to six year olds and featuring puppetry and catchy songs, the production follows a young girl as she attempts to hide her new friend - who just happens to be a lion. The show is on from Wednesday April 12 - Sunday April 23 at various times. Tickets £8, children £6.

From Tuesday (February 14) through to Saturday February 18 Oxford University Dramatic Society presents the very best in student drama writing at the New Writing Festival.

For one week the festival takes over the Burton Taylor Studio with four new plays that have beaten the competition to win their first staging. Tickets £6 per performance, discounts £5.

Further details of all these shows, and many more, are available online at www.oxfordplayhouse.com where you can also book tickets or call the box office on 01865 305305.