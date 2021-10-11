Amazing animals and beautiful birds made out of rubbish go on display at Bucks County Museum

A new Reincarnated Rubbish exhibition at Bucks County Museum features a colourful collection of birds and animals made out of throwaway materials.

Creative recycling artist Val Hunt has used inspiration, ingenuity and humour to create exotic birds, fish, dinosaurs and species of flora, all of which on the edge of extinction or now extinct, from items of rubbish, and especially Val’s favourite medium, metal drink cans.

A previous Reincarnated Rubbish exhibition by Val at the museum, in Aylesbury town centre, proved immensely popular with visitors.

Toucan by Val Hunt

Reincarnated Rubbish – Endangered and Extinct 2, which runs until October 30, presents a subtle message about recycling and preservation and hopes to inspire others to experience the fun of creative recycling.

There's no need to book. For details, see the museum website.

Butterfly by Val Hunt