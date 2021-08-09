Aldi recruiting staff for its Buckingham store

Aldi has announced it is looking to hire more than 90 staff in Buckinghamshire between now and Christmas.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region, with salaries of up to £47,000.

The available jobs include apprenticeships and part-time positions such as Store Assistant and Caretaker roles, all the way up to Store Manager.

Aldi staff

Stores in Buckinghamshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Buckingham, Milton Keynes and Aylesbury.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive in recent years, with the supermarket looking to fill thousands of roles across the UK before the end of the year.

Recruitment director Kelly Stokes said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hardworking individuals to join our team at stores across Buckinghamshire.

“There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the team.”

Store assistants at Aldi can earn up to £10.57, and they are also paid for breaks. Other jobs currently showing as available at the Buckingham store include stock assistant, deputy manager, caretaker/cleaner and store management apprentice.