Bucks businesses rank in the top 10 nationally for social media engagement

A new study covering the first half of 2021 has ranked Bucks businesses as 7th best in the UK when it comes to social media use.

Retailers in the county, are masters of social media engagement according to a new study.

Social media analysts, Maybe* Tech, has researched businesses' use of social media from January to 30 June 2021.

Bucks businesses are among the best for using social media, according to this study

The study looked at several factors including the number of businesses within a region on social media, how active they are and how engaging their content is.

High street businesses in Bucks achieved seventh place, ahead of large metropolitan areas like Birmingham and Liverpool.

The research compared 398 principal council areas in the UK.

Maybe* Tech's research shows that around 25% of retail businesses in Buckinghamshire use social media, with 23% of those that have an account posting regularly.

The volume of businesses active is below the national average of 28%, although, businesses based in the county between them, post in excess of 11,500 times a day across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

However, it is the nature of the content being generated by the region’s businesses that elevates its status in the findings, with retailers in the county’s posts having one of the highest engagement rates in the UK, Maybe* Tech says.

Maybe* Tech CEO, Polly Barnfield, who conducted the analysis explains, “Although the amount of businesses in Buckinghamshire using and regularly posting on social media is slightly lower than the national average, our analysis has identified that the county’s businesses have extraordinarily high engagement rates in terms of the content that they produce.

“This means that retailers across the county - many of them independents - are producing images, video and promotions like competitions, that really resound with their customers. We can see how engaging content is by examining the amount of likes, comments or shares on a post - and it’s looking at these metrics that makes Buckinghamshire’s success very clear.

"The region’s businesses also score in terms of their activity levels, they post regularly which keeps customers informed and interested. It also shows how other businesses could benefit if they harnessed social media to their benefit.

“Businesses in Buckinghamshire are setting a shining example - and using social media exactly how it should be used.”

Maybe* Tech's top ten can be viewed below:

London (1)

Surrey (2)

Manchester (3)

Suffolk (4)

Cumbria (5)

Kent (6)

Buckinghamshire (7)

Liverpool (8)

Staffordshire (9)