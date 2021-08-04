Friends set up mobile refill shop based in Winslow, 'to do something really meaningful'

A pair of friends from Winslow who wanted to make a difference for the planet have embarked on a new business venture, after both suffered tragic bereavements.

The Rolling Oats is a mobile refill service for household essentials. The Rolling Oats van sells a range of dried food that is free from single-use plastic packaging, including pulses, rice, pasta, fruit, nuts and baking ingredients, household cleaning products and toiletries. Customers bring their own containers, which are first weighed empty, then filled with with their chosen products and reweighed.

Chris Schmidt-Reid and Millery Wheeler had the idea for The Rolling Oats after both lost their partners very suddenly.

Chris Schmidt-Reid and Millery Wheeler with the Rolling Oats van

Millery, aged 28, lost her partner Tony very suddenly five years ago, when she was pregnant with her son Keegan.

She told the Advertiser: "Throughout my life I've always been interested in pollution. After I lost my partner I wanted to do something that was really meaningful, to be able to share the knowledge I had on plastic pollution and the environment. These products aren't taking into account the item's whole lifespan.

"When you lose someone so important, you want to do something, to feel like your time and place on this planet, you've had a positive impact."

Christ Schmidt-Reid, aged 53, lost his wife suddenly three years ago, after she died from sepsis while being treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

As a way of dealing with his grief, Chris decided to walk the South West Coast Path, a distance of 630 miles in nine weeks.

He said: "I needed to get away to give myself space to grieve and get away from things. The freedom of being on the path, it is an amazing thing."

While he was away, Chris met up with Millery in a cafe in Cornwall, where she was meeting her brother, and the pair discovered they had both hit on the same idea for a new business.

Millery said: "Chris said he'd like to open up a mobile refill shop and I was blown away. We'd both had this idea at the same time!"

Chris said: "I told her about the idea, and Millery and her brother just looked at me, because she'd had the same idea the day before."

Back home in Winslow, Chris and Millery began thinking about logistics and spent ages searching for the right van to convert for their mobile refill shop.

They eventually found one in Kendal, driving up there to buy it in March 2020, just two weeks before the first coronavirus lockdown.

With 'normal' life suspended, Chris and Millery set about converting the van. Millery, who has an honours degree in graphic design, designed the layout for the inside of the van, developed the branding and painted the exterior, while Chris used his carpentry skills to build the interior shelves and cabinets and fitted solar panels to power mobile phones, the all-important card reader and a coolbox for chocolate.

Once they were able to start trading, business has quickly exceeded the pair's expectations.

Based at the Redfield community in Winslow, the van visits Bicester and Buckingham markets every week, where it also offers a click and collect service.

It offers weekly deliveries to Winslow and the surrounding villages as well as setting up every week in Quainton and Padbury and attending the monthly Winslow Farmers Market.

The Rolling Oats will also be attending the Happy Planet Festival in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, in September, and it was also asked to visit Field House Day Nursery in Buckingham, to help the pre-school children learn about plastic pollution and refill shopping.