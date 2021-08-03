Groundbreaking new digital manufacturing facility launches near Silverstone

CEO Kieron Salter shows MPs Greg Smith and Andrea Leadsom additive manufacturing in action.

Local MPs attended the official launch of a groundbreaking new digital manufacturing centre at Silverstone Park.

Part-funded by the government, the Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) has been built from the ground up to solve complex engineering challenges for companies operating at the forefront of their sectors.

Having overcome the challenge of building a world-class facility during the pandemic, the 2,000sq m facility is now fully operational, serving the space, aerospace, motorsport, automotive, medical, industrial, oil and gas and marine industries.

From left: Kieron Salter (CEO, DMC), Richard Harrington (CEO, BTVLEP), Neil Patterson (Principal, Silverstone UTC), Roz Bird (Chair, Silverstone Technology Cluster), Peter Horrocks (Chair, SEMLEP), Greg Smith MP

As a leading engineering, technology and manufacturing business within the Oxfordshire-Cambridgeshire Arc, the DMC is also offering valuable support to local education, with the team already working closely with Silverstone University Technical College (UTC) and other schools and colleges.

CEO Kieron Salter said: “This is a significant moment for us, the realisation of a vision. Undertaking construction and fit-out in the middle of a global pandemic has not been without its challenges, but our team’s efforts speak for themselves. As the UK looks to ‘level up’ and ‘build back better’, the DMC will play a key role in enabling innovators in the UK and abroad, whether they are launching satellites or beating lap records.

“Not only are we bringing together innovative, state-of-the-art systems and equipment from across the industry, but we are also providing STEM jobs and valuable training opportunities. With a focus on connectivity and integrating machine learning and artificial intelligence into our process chain, we are realising Industry 4.0 and providing a step-change within the UK advanced manufacturing supply chain.

“The DMC has been made possible with support from the local growth fund, SEMLEP, and our fantastic collaborators and technical partners. We are already working on some very exciting projects and are thrilled to now open our doors to wider industry to help them address their greatest challenges.”

The launch was attended by MP for Buckingham Greg Smith, MP for South Northants Dame Andrea Leadsom and Northampton MP Andrew Lewer, alongside representatives from the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP), Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (BTVLEP), Silverstone Technology Cluster and Silverstone UTC.

Greg Smith said: “This region has long been a hub of innovation, the famed ‘motorsport valley’, and it is fantastic to welcome a new forward-thinking business like the DMC. Bringing together advanced manufacturing and interesting new technologies, the DMC is a testament to the region and its role as a powerhouse of UK industry and innovation.”

Andrea Leadsom said: “This facility is a shining example of British innovation and ingenuity, providing future-ready manufacturing capability and jobs to the UK. Investment in leading technologies and processes is at the heart of ‘levelling up’ the country and the Industrial Strategy. Not only does it add to domestic capability, but businesses like this are also an inspiration and valuable educational tool for young professionals and STEM students – a fantastic way to prepare for, and embrace, the future of skilled employment.”

Judith Barker, director of programmes and governance at SEMLEP, said: “KWSP’s determination to deliver the vision of the scheme and problem solve throughout the pandemic has been a beacon for fellow businesses and projects.