Major Buckingham company becomes an employee-owned business

A well-known Buckingham company has become an employee-owned business, with workers landing a celebratory £1,000 windfall.

The owner-directors of Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd (Buckingham) have transferred 100 per cent of their equity into the Buckingham Group Employee Ownership Trust, as of September 2 2021.

To mark the move to employee ownership, a £1,000 tax free bonus is being paid to more than 530 eligible employees. This is in addition to the company’s long-established profit share bonus scheme

The company's history dates back to the formation of Buckingham Plant Hire in 1955, with Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd being formally incorporated in November 1987.

It is now an established contractor in the civil engineering, building, sports and leisure, demolition, land remediation/restoration, and rail sectors.

At the same time as the shift to employee ownership, founders Paul Wheeler (chairman) and Patricia Wheeler, and longstanding partner Kevin Underwood have retired from the board.

Long-term partners Mike Kempley (CEO) and Tim Brown (COO) move into the roles of chairman and deputy chairman.

The trust will be represented by a corporate trustee, BGC Trustee Ltd, led by independent chairman Russell Field. The trustee board also comprises two member directors balanced with two employee directors.

The EOT will retain a minimum 60 per cent equity in the company, allowing for future issue of growth shares.

Founder Paul Wheeler said: “Back in 1987 when the company was first incorporated, I never dreamt that the business, which was originally known as Buckingham Plant Hire Contracting Ltd, would ever accomplish such remarkable achievements.

"With growing annual sales revenues nudging £700 million for 2021, the business has attained the status of being a large corporate, widely recognised for delivering top-quality projects and has become consistently established within the ‘Top 20’ private construction contractors in the UK.

"None of this would have been possible without the commitment, skills and dedication of our staff members, our management teams and everyone working in departments across the whole business.”

“In recognising the amazing results that are now being achieved more than 30 years later. it is wholly appropriate that ownership of the business is being handed down from its founding partners to an all-embracing model of common ownership under the newly established Employee Ownership Trust.’’

Mike Kempley said: ‘’From the moment that we were first briefed on the employee ownership model, it was very clear that the legislation and the thinking behind it has businesses exactly like ours in mind.

"Buckingham Group is perfectly suited to employee ownership, which will enable the culture and ethos of the business to continue as the founders pass on the baton to our strong established board. In addition, all our stakeholders’ interests are aligned, and everyone benefits from the overall, long-term success of the business.’’

‘’This is a very exciting stage in thecompany’s evolution. The business is in robust financial health, is highly regarded and has record levels of secured workload ahead of it.