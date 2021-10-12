New scheme gives students work experience with Buckingham small businesses

The University of Buckingham is looking for local small businesses to join a pioneering micro-internship scheme for its students.

The scheme, which runs until June next year, sees the uni working with local start-up companies to give students valuable work experience, while providing vital skills free of charge for businesses in the area.

Students will be paid by the university for their work during the micro-internships, which last for a maximum of 45 hours.

The new initiative, B-Enterprising, has already attracted a number of local businesses to agree to short micro-internships.

These include CloudyIT, a small tech company that designs and builds apps, and Go Car Charge, a new company that supplies and installs electric vehicle charging points. Both businesses are based on Buckingham Industrial Estate.

The university is looking for more small businesses to join the newly launched initiative, aimed at providing a pipeline of talent to companies in and around Bucks as well as equipping students with valuable skills.

Enterprise project officer Christina McNab said: "We are very excited about this new project.

"Not only will it provide local companies with much-needed support, but it will also provide our students with invaluable experience which will undoubtedly hold them in good stead when they come to graduate.

"The scheme has got off to a great start and we are thrilled to see it expanding as more local companies get involved.

"Please do get in touch to see if we can work together."