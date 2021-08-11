NHS recruiting for administrative staff in Bucks

NHS Professionals is holding a recruitment event at Stoke Mandeville Hospital on Tuesday, August 17, with a view to recruiting temporary, or 'bank', staff.

Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust is looking for skilled and knowledgeable administrators for temporary work in a non-clinical role.

Candidated must like to be busy and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment.

The recruitment event is taking place in Training Room 1 at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, from 9am to 3pm on Tuesday, August 17.

Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust provides acute, community and specialist healthcare services to patients across the county of Buckinghamshire, and neighbouring areas, with more than 6,000 staff caring for over half a million patients every year.

Anyone wishing to make an appointment for the recruitment event can call Hana Reissova on 0333 0144 354 or email their CV to [email protected]