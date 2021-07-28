Silverstone Technology Cluster urges Elon Musk to consider area for a UK base

The Silverstone Technology Cluster has joined Northamptonshire MPs Andrea Leadsom and Andrew Lewer in calling on multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk to consider the area as a location for a possible UK base.

Reports of a visit by the founder of SpaceX and Tesla to Luton in May swiftly turned into claims he could be eyeing up possible sites, should he choose to expand to the UK.

The two Northants MPs were quick to write to him, outlining why the county would be the ideal place.

Elon Musk

Their voices were added to by Silverstone Technology Cluster (STC) chair Roz Bird, its Industry Advisory Group chair Kieron Salter and Future Mobility Special Interest Group champion Simon Holloway as they took to the airwaves on BBC Radio Northampton.

Silverstone Technology Cluster CEO Pim van Baarsen has written to Elon Musk, documenting why the region would stand out as an option.

In the letter, he reminded Mr Musk that the STC’s tech capabilities are now on the government’s radar and pointed out that “Future-thinking businesses innovating in software development and low-carbon industrial processes, delivering solutions in space exploration and the built environment, and investing in Generation Z are gravitating to the area.”

Meanwhile Roz Bird told BBC Radio Northampton’s breakfast show host Annabel Amos: “He (Elon Musk) should consider coming to Northamptonshire. He’d be mad not to…

“We’re right at the heart of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc and the bit we’ve got that’s really special is businesses that are solving problem, working in F1 on the track, with the Ministry of Defence in aerospace and satellite technology… they are delivering technology that is changing the world.”

Appearing later on the same show, Kieron Salter, whose futuristic Digital Manufacturing Centre is now open at Silverstone Park, added: “If Elon was to come to Northamptonshire then the first thing he should is join the Silverstone Technology Cluster, where he can meet like-minded people and discuss his plans.”

On the later Drive programme, Simon Holloway agreed with presenter Helen Blaby that the capabilities of the region’s tech companies would be the perfect fit for Mr Musk’s aspirations.