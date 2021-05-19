The 10 age groups with the highest number of Covid cases in Aylesbury Vale revealed

Here are the age groups most affected by Coronavirus in Aylesbury Vale

But across England, fewer than one in 14 new Covid cases are among the at-risk 60 and over age group, with people under 30 accounting for half of all cases in the seven days to 11 May.

But is it the same picture in Aylesbury?

We have crunched the latest numbers from the UK government coronavirus dashboard to reveal which age groups are seeing the highest number of cases.

People aged between 10-14 accounted for the highest number of cases between 5 and 11 May, with 9 cases which equals 27.3% of the total cases in the borough.

The figures refer to the total number of cases, not the rate per head of the population.

Of the 33 recorded in Aylesbury between 5 and 11 May, the top 10 worst affected age groups are as follows:

People aged between 45-49 accounted for the second highest number of cases between 5 and 11 May, with 5 cases which equals 15.2% of the total cases in the borough.

People aged between 25-29 accounted for the third highest number of cases between 5 and 11 May, with 3 case which equals 9.1% of the total cases in the borough.

People aged between 30-34 accounted for the fourth highest number of cases between 5 and 11 May, with 3 case which equals 9.1% of the total cases in the borough.

People aged between 20-24 accounted for the fifth highest number of cases between 5 and 11 May, with 2 cases which equals 6.1% of the total cases in the borough.

People aged between 50-54 accounted for the sixth highest number of cases between 5 and 11 May, with 2 case which equals 6.1% of the total cases in the borough.

People aged between 60-64 accounted for the seventh highest number of cases between 5 and 11 May, with 2 case which equals 6.1% of the total cases in the borough.

People aged between 15-19 accounted for the eighth highest number of cases between 5 and 11 May, with 2 case which equals 6.1% of the total cases in the borough.

People aged between 75-79 accounted for the ninth highest number of cases between 5 and 11 May, with 1 case which equals 3% of the total cases in the borough.