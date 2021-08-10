A-level results: 'This group of students deserve particular praise', says Royal Latin School headteacher in Buckingham

Students at the Royal Latin School have been digesting their A-level results at the end of two years of disrupted study.

Results this year were based on grades calculated by teachers and quality assured both internally by schools and by the exam boards.

Due to the impact of Covid again this year, all of the Bucks grammar schools have decided not to publish percentage figures, as they say the different model of assessment this year means that year-on-year comparisons are unhelpful and not a fair analysis of students’ performance.

Headteacher David Hudson

The school has been delighted to see the vast majority of students being able to gain entry to their universities of choice, with eight students gaining A*s in all four of their subjects, and 16 achieving 3 A*s - putting them amongst the highest performing students in the country. This year again saw a high number of students who were successful in applying for a wide range of courses across the arts, humanities, languages and STEM subjects.

Headteacher David Hudson said: “This group of students deserves particular praise for the wonderful levels of positivity they have shown in maintaining such commitment to their studies across the two years of their A-levels.

"Because of lockdown, these students have had to work from home almost as much as having had their teaching in school and this has significantly increased the level of challenge with which they have had to cope.

"I am particularly delighted, therefore, to see so many students achieving such outstanding results, coming as they do from such hard work and sustained levels of commitment.

"I also, of course, want to pay tribute to the immense efforts of my teaching and support staff who have worked so hard to ensure that our students received the best opportunities to fulfil their potential.

"My congratulations to them all and I wish all of our students the very best of luck as they move on to the next stage in their education - they deserve it.”

Head of sixth form Jason Skyrme said: “I have seen at first hand just how hard our students have worked and am thrilled to see the vast majority of them moving on to the university courses of their choice.

"I am so pleased that so many students have shown the resilience to cope with the most challenging of circumstances across the past two years.