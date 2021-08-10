A-levels: All Akeley Wood School students achieve their first-choice university
'We couldn't be prouder,' says head of sixth form
Akeley Wood School said it "couldn't be prouder" of its Year 13 students as it celebrated excellent A-level and BTEC results again this year – the fourth year of improvement in a row - with every student securing a place at their first-choice university.
The school sits within the top one per cent of all schools nationally for the progress students make during their time there, known as the Value Added measure.
During Covid, Akeley Wood continued to deliver its teaching and learning, both online and in the classroom, along with pastoral care and support.
The school achieved a 100 per cent pass rate and 71 per cent of A-level grades were A* to B, with 75 per cent of BTEC results a Distinction or above.
Director of sixth form, Lotty Dee-Andrew, said: “Huge congratulations to them, and to every student who performed over and above what was expected of them.
"We wish you every success in your chosen continued studies and can’t wait to hear all about your exciting next steps, wherever that may be. We couldn’t be prouder of you all.”
Key achievements include:
All Music and Music Technology students achieved Grades A* / A;
All Fine Art and Psychology students achieved Grades A* – B;
Eighty-eight per cent of Economics students achieved Grades A* - B;
Eighty per cent of Photography students achieved Grades A* - B.
Students are extremely excited to be heading off to their first-choice universities across the country.
Alana, who achieved an incredible five A*’s, is going to the University of Bath to read Physics with Astrophysics with a year abroad and research placement. Miranda, with two A*’s and an A, is going to the University of Warwick to read Biochemistry with a placement year. With an impressive three BTEC distinctions, Josh is going to Nottingham Trent University to read Sport and Exercise Science.