A-levels: Buckingham School headteacher praises 'incredibly resilient' students

The Buckingham School has welcomed an 'exceptional' set of A-level results today, Tuesday.

A school spokesman said: "Despite having to adapt to new ways of working during Covid-19 lockdowns, our students have shown the determination and perseverance needed to achieve highly and we couldn’t be more proud of them. It was a delight to celebrate their results with them in person today.

"As a non-selective school in a heavily selective area, we prepare students for the full range of outcomes. We are delighted that students achieved a grade C or above in over 77 per cent of all entries at A-level, 51 per cent scored a B or above and 31 per cent grade A and above. Our year-on-year improvement at A-level continues."

Psychology students with teacher Alex Simmons

Particular congratulations go to:

Izzy Hardy who achieved A* in Psychology, A* in Geography, D* in Health and Social Care and A* in Extended Project.

Molly Mackay who achieved A* in Psychology, A* in Criminology, A* in Extended Project and A in Maths.

Thomas Gaskin who achieved A* in Biology, A in Physics and A in Maths.

Emily Bone with head of sixth form, Suzy Pykett

Maya Bostock who achieved A* in Geography, A in Criminology and D* in Sport BTEC.

Megan Gallagher who achieved A* in Criminology, A in Psychology, A in English Literature and A in Finance.

Ella Whale who achieved A in Psychology, D* in Health and Social Care and A in Criminology.

Freya White who achieved A in Geography, D* in Health and Social Care and A* in Criminology.

Thomas Gaskin with head of sixth form, Suzy Pykett

Isabel Talbot who achieved A in History, A in Criminology, A in Extended Project and B in English Literature.

Emily Crofts who achieved A* in Biology, A in Psychology and B in English Literature.

Ebony Bone who achieved A* in Criminology, A in History, A in Extended Project and B in English Literature.

Bethany Evans who achieved A* in Criminology, A in Psychology, A in extended Project and B in English Literature.

Megan Gallagher with head of sixth form, Suzy Pykett

Headteacher Andy McGinnes said: "These results are exceptional, by any standards. These students have endured a period of education like no other, and have had their entire experience of sixth form education changed in ways no-one could have foreseen. They have had to study and prepare for assessment in a climate of late changes and delayed decision making by the government about almost every aspect of sixth form life, and ultimately how they would be examined.

"We have done everything we possibly could have as a school to support our students through their disrupted sixth form and these results demonstrate two things. Firstly, these students have been incredibly resilient - they deserve every ounce of their success. Secondly, the staff who have taught and supported them have risen to every challenge with professionalism - they deserve every ounce of the recognition that they have received from the community in the last 12 months.

"The Buckingham School is the community's proud school. Success is for all, and these students have shown that success is in the grasp of anyone willing to give it their best. My congratulations to the class of 2021, and to the teachers and support staff who helped them to get there."

Director of sixth form, Suzy Pykett, said: “I am very proud to have worked with the most resilient and adaptable Year 13 I have ever worked with.

"They only experienced normal sixth form life for the first six months of their courses. Since then, they have adapted again and again to meet the new expectations.

"Many of the students have actively contributed to the wider school life and community.

"I would like to wish all sixth form students my very best wishes for the future. We are delighted to see all our students can now progress on to the next steps of their chosen career pathways.