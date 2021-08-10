A-levels: 'We really are proud of our students,' says Towcester headteacher

Students and staff at Sponne School in Towcester are celebrating another excellent set of A-level results this year, with many individuals achieving outstanding grades.

Despite this having been another challenging year, with the cancellation of the summer exams for students and results being produced by teacher-assessed grades with external moderation from exam boards, overall results have remained very similar to previous years and most students continue to achieve the highest grades. Fifty-five per cent of students gained the very highest A*-B grades and almost a quarter of all grades were either A* or A.

Among the many delighted students today were Iona Mackenzie(A*A*A*A*), Jude Khaliq (A*A*A*) who will be studying Veterinary Medicine at Nottingham University and Eloise Middleton (A*A*A*) who will be going to Plymouth University to study Anthropology.

Smiley faces at Sponne School, Towcester

Both Matthew Martin (A*A*A A) and Abigail Tonkinson (A*A*A*) will be going to Durham University to read Chemistry and Biological Sciences respectively. Alex Williams Goldman (A*A*A) will study Chemical Engineering at Birmingham University whilst Amy Clarke (A*A*A) will study Modern Languages at Exeter.

Tayla Lowe (A*A*A) will be more local, studying Criminology at Oxford Brookes University, whilst Emily Moore (A*A*B) will travel north to study Biomedical Sciences at Sheffield University. Many other students gained multiple A grades in their set of results.

Headteacher Iain Massey said: “We are really proud of our students who have done so well in gaining these excellent results in what have been exceptionally difficult circumstances in the last 18 months.

"The grades reflect the hard work that students put in and the outstanding teaching and support provided by the staff at Sponne School. Well done to all our students”

Head of sixth form, Kirsty Whitmore, said: “I am delighted that so many students have secured a place at their first-choice destination.