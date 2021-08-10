A-levels: Winslow students' results recognise their hard work

Students at Sir Thomas Fremantle are celebrating after receiving their A-level results.

A school spokesman said: "We are pleased that, despite the challenges of the past months the hard work and capacity of all of our students across the breadth of their courses has been recognised.

"Sir Thomas Fremantle Sixth Form is focused on the progress of all students, and we are proud of what all of our students achieve. We feel confident that students will leave us not only with a strong set of results, but also with the skills necessary to contribute to society and thrive in it."

Melody Mulgrew will be studying English Literature and Creative Writing at Lancaster University

Fifty-three per cent of students achieved at least one A* to A or equivalent grade, while 19 per cent of the cohort achieved two or more A* to A or equivalent grades. Forty-seven per cent of students achieved two or more A* to B or equivalent grades, and 55 per cent of students achieved two or more A* to C or equivalent grades.

Eighty-six per cent of students are leaving with two or more A-level or equivalent grades, and all students leave with at least one qualification.

Particular successes include Ellie Borthwick (A* A A), Erin Talbot (A* A A), Rhys Mansfield (A A A) and Thomas Robinson (A* A B).

Twenty-nine per cent of applicants from Sir Thomas Fremantle achieved places at Russell Group Universities. Destination universities include Birmingham, Cardiff, Exeter, Nottingham, and Sussex. Other students have secured apprenticeship places including with Barratt Homes and Citroen.

Erin Talbot celebrates her A* A A graded

Headteacher Neale Pledger said: “I am delighted with this set of results. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both the teachers and students work across the full breadth of their courses of study.

"We have a lot to be proud of at this school and this set of results adds another layer to our success.”

Thumbs up from Josh Hickey and Lydia Harvey, who have both got places at Portsmouth University