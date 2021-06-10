Award for book by University of Buckingham vice-chancellor

The vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham James Tooley, has won an award for his new book about low-cost schooling.

Prof Tooley has received the Silver Medal for Best Book in Education II (Commentary/Theory) in the 2021 Independent Publisher Book Awards.

His book, Really Good Schools: Global Lessons for High-Caliber, Low-Cost Education, looks at how low-cost private schools, which operate in poorer countries including Africa and India, could also be set up in America and the West.

Prof James Tooley

Prof Tooley worked with a group of educationalists to set up this country's first low-cost private school in Durham which has proved a success, gaining a 'Good' rating from Ofsted.

He also set up a chain of low-cost private schools in India.

Prof Tooley said: “I’m honoured to have received this award. Low-cost private education has proved very successful internationally.

"I am delighted the first low-cost private school that we set up in this country, in Durham, is going from strength to strength.

Prof Tooley's book

"I hope this recognition will lead to many more people realising the benefits of low-cost private schooling and to more schools opening.”