Aylesbury Vale pupil, 6, wins national competition to design new Aldi lorry

A six-year-old pupil from an Aylesbury Vale school beat out competition from across the country to win a lorry design contest.

The challenge invites students from across the UK to produce an innovative lorry decoration, Team GB Olympic stars judged the event.

Rebecca Forsythe from Whitchurch Combined School, won overall, for her hand drawn lorry design celebrating fresh, healthy food.

Rebecca Forsythe with Max Whitlock

Supermarket chain, Aldi, oversees the event in partnership with Team GB, Jack Carlin and Max Whitlock picked Rebecca as the winner.

Three-time Olympic champion, Whitlock, stopped by to show off Rebecca's winning design at the school.

The British gymnast who has six Olympic medals in his trophy cabinet, spoke to pupils about his training regime and how to eat like a healthy elite athlete.

Max said: “It was great to see so many children across the country get involved in the competition.

“Selecting a winner from a pool of more than 24,500 entries wasn’t easy, but Rebecca’s design really stood out to us due to the bright, colourful and beautifully drawn fruit and vegetables.”

As well as meeting an Olympic champ, Rebecca gets Aldi vouchers and an exclusive Team GB goody bag. Whitchurch Combined School was rewarded with £1,000 in Aldi vouchers.

Mary Dunn, a managing director at Aldi, said: “The Design a Lorry competition is just one of the initiatives we’ve created to encourage young people to think about and engage with healthy eating.

“Our judges were really impressed with Rebecca’s submission, and we hope that winning this will inspire her to continue learning more about the benefits of healthy eating.

“Drivers in Buckinghamshire and across the country should keep an eye out for the lorry when they’re out and about.”

Rebecca beat out entrants aged up to 14, to win the top prize, the project is designed to encourage and teach youngsters about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Tim Ellerton, commercial director at Team GB, said: “Throughout our partnership with Aldi on the Get Set to Eat Fresh programme they have continuously created new and innovative ideas to engage and inspire young people around the topic of eating fresh and healthy food.