Delight as University of Buckingham rises in the league tables

The University of Buckingham has risen in the university rankings in spite of the pandemic.

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide ranks the university overall at 89, up 20 places from its ranking at 108 last year.

The uni has also scored highly in The Times' "Best for Jobs" table. It is ranked sixth in the country out of 132 universities, above Bath and Warwick and just below Oxford and Cambridge.

University of Buckingham students

And it is in the top 20 for teaching quality in the Times rankings, coming in 15 place.

In both the Times and Guardian tables, released in the last two weeks, Buckingham only has only a few subjects big enough to feature in individual course rankings. Business, Management and Marketing is 35th in the Times table. In The Guardian rankings, Computing is 19th in the country and Law is in the top 30 at 27.

There is no overall ranking for The Guardian, as it doesn't rank smaller institutions.

Prof James Tooley said: "It is gratifying to be back in the top 100 universities in The Times rankings.

"I'm particularly pleased to see us at sixth in the 'Best for Jobs' Times category. It's good to be comfortably in the top 20 for teaching quality.

"There is much work to do but this year's results mark a real achievement."